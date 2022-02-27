Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet Announced, Goes Full Open-World

So Pokémon Legends: Arceus was a welcome twist to the Pokémon formula, something the series needed. But while it was certainly a great game and a nice change of pace, fans were left wondering how the next main game in the series – the ninth generation of Pokémon – would look like in the wake of Arceus’ innovations, and when it would arrive in the future. Well, during a presentation for Pokémon Day, it turns out that answer to those questions is coming sooner than expected. Everyone, say hello to Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, due out later this year.

As seen in the announcement trailer below, it takes a while to build up to the big reveal as we see a security guard investigate Game Freak’s offices, winding up in an office straight out of an expedition before we get our glimpse at the first footage from the game and the new region we’ll be exploring. We get a good look at the scenery, wilderness, and various Pokémon from different eras roaming about about before we’re introduced to what appears to be our protagonist, who passes by a Switch before we cut back to the real world and get our first look at the game’s starters – Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, whose details you can check out below the trailer – and the official announcement of the title.

Little information aside from this snippet was revealed, though (although the official site having a lot of 403 errors isn’t helping), leaving a lot of questions: Does this take place in an India-inspired region, as hinted by Arceus and Sword/Shield? How many Pokémon from other generations will be here? Will the gameplay mechanics from Arceus of being able to sneak around Pokémon and possibly capture them with single Pokéball throws carry over? There are many things to ponder, but we do know one bit from Arceus being built upon over here: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will now be full-on open world games, the first in the mainline series to do so after Sword and Shield flirted with the Wild Area. It sounds like an exciting twist we’re glad to see, and we’ll keep informed of all the other major details concerning Pokémon Scarlet and Violent between now and its Late 2022 release.