Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Showcases New Pokémon Grafaiai

Earlier this week, the official Pokémon Twitter account teased the reveal of a new Pokémon via some photos of some colourful patterns and markings made in a forest. We didn’t have to wait long to learn about this new creature, though, as today, on the eve of the game’s showcase at PAX West, two new clips were released giving us a look at our new friend: Grafaiai. You can check out these two different looks at them below.

The first trailer takes the form of a documentary-style video by a photographer in Paldea, the game’s new region. The CGI clip shows their attempts to get a good shot of Grafaiai, following the markings and waiting until Grafaiai appears to interact with them. The little guy finally appears, and uses its index finger coated in poisonous saliva – whose color depends on its berry diet – to mark its territory, claiming it as its own. Afterwards, a backup camera gives us our first clear shot at Grafaiai…though the camera itself isn’t so lucky.

For those who want to see Grafaiai in action when it comes to gameplay, though, another clip was unveiled shortly afterwards, giving us an in-game look at it as it hangs around some more painted trees and gets in a bit of battle. Of the details we know so far via the game’s official site, Grafaiai (a mix of graffiti an aye-aye) is a Poison/Normal type, and is categorized as the Toxic Monkey Pokémon with Unburden and Poison Touch as its abilities.

Grafaiai described as “a moody Pokémon with a fastidious disposition” and travels alone, being very territorial and getting into struggle with other Pokémon. The patterns it draws are also poisonous, but with a sweet scent that lures in unsuspecting Bug Pokémon and paralyzed them. And when it senses danger, its saliva becomes even more poisonous, able to knock out opponents for up to three days. So Grafaiai sounds like a Pokémon that isn’t to be messed with…but damned if it isn’t an adorable little delinquent. And we’ll see more of Grafaiai – and many new Pokémon – when Pokémon Scarlet and Violet arrive for the Switch on November 18.