Pokemon Snap Coming to Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack Next Week

We have seen one new Pokemon Snap game in the last 20+ years – last year’s excellent New Pokemon Snap, but the original has been lost to the mists of time over the last decade. The 2007 Wii Virtual Console release allowed players to enjoy it, but did away with printing photos by changing them to being posted online via the system’s message board. Now, the Switch is set to get the original game on its hardware for the first time fairly soon. June 24 will see the release of the N64 original on the hybrid console, with seemingly all social connectivity for it dropped since nothing was announced in the trailer. It will be interesting to see just how well the original game holds up and the first time it’s been officially playable on a portable device.