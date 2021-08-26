Pokémon TCG Fusion Strike Expansion Announced

Pokémon fans can get ready to add to their card collections. A new expansion for the trading card game has just been announced. The Fusion Strike set is launching around the world on November 12 with some products coming later.

Fusion Strike Style is built upon teamwork and strength in numbers. When other Pokémon of this Battle Style are in play, you receive greater benefits. You’ll find some mythical Pokémon such as Mew VMAX, Genesect V, and Hoopa V. There are 25 Fusion Strike, 20 Pokémon V, 13 full-art Pokémon V, eight Pokémon VMAX and more. Look for them in booster packs and themed Elite Trainer Boxes.

Check out the images below for a closer at upcoming products and browse the official website to find more information.