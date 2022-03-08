Pokémon TCG Sword & Shield Astral Radiance Expansion Announced

The Pokémon TCG is getting a new expansion set to arrive worldwide on May 27 . As part of the Sword & Shield series, Astral Radiance brings the first Hisui Pokémon to the card game along with a new mechanic.

Not all the details have been revealed yet but we do know some bits. This expansion included eight VSTAR Pokémon cards, 21 Pokémon V and two Pokémon VMAX cards and over 20 Trainer cards. We are also getting the introduction of three Radiant Pokémon. These are Shiny versions having powerful attacks or abilities and only one may be included in a deck.

Read more about the Astral Radiance expansion and check out some products below.