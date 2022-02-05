Pokémon TCG Unveils Upcoming Expansion Collaboration with Pokémon Go

A while back there was a special limited edition TCG card release in collaboration with Pokémon Go, and now it seems the plan is taking that to the next level with a full expansion set planned around the wildly popular mobile title. It’s planned to release in the summer later this year featuring characters from the mobile game in addition to some iconic Pokémon featured on the packaging like Mewtwo, Blissey and of course Pikachu.

While we don’t have a ton of information for this upcoming expansion just yet, those interested can check out the official page with some information here.