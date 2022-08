The Pokémon Company International announced a new animated Pokémon special is coming to Netflix. Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles is inspired by the game Pokémon Legends: Arceus and will have Ash and his pikachu exploring the Shinnoh region. The English language version of Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles will premiere August 19 in London at the 2022 Pokémon World Championships on a first come, first serve basis and will be available to everyone else on Netflix September 23.