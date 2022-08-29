Pokemon Twitter Account Teases Hints of Potential New Creature for Scarlet, Violet

We’re now under 3 months away from the release of Scarlet and Violet on Nintendo Switch, and as such we continue to get little teases here and there for new things to be seen. The latest comes from the Pokemon Twitter account in which they discuss a photographer from Paldea has managed to find mysterious markings seemingly made by a wild Pokemon. They appear to be paint markings left at various places, with no evidence yet as to who it belongs to. Could it be related to Smeargle, or something entirely new? It’s exciting to ponder and hopefully we’ll learn more soon as it is always a delight to see new Pokemon.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release on November 18. Check out the official posts below with all the new images: