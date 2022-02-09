Pokémon Unite Tournament Details Posted

About a month ago it was announced that the 5-v-5 arena battle title, Pokémon Unite, would become part of the Pokémon World Championships line-up. Today, rules and prizes have been posted on the official website.

Players will compete with team members in qualifying events according to region: North America, South America, Europe, Oceania, Japan, South Korea, and Asia-Pacific. Top teams from each get to compete in Regional Championships then advance on to the 2022 Pokémon UNITE World Championships. A schedule has already been created with the first event starting on February 19 with the final rounds ending in June. Cash prizes have been announced for winners depending on placement, World Championship winners could receive up to $20,000.00 for first place.

A breakdown of everything is listed on the Pokémon Unite page but more information will be provided when the World Championships draw near. Until then, get your teams in order and prepare for battle!