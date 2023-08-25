Pokemon’s First Good Sleep Day Event Happening Next Week

With a game like Pokemon Sleep it’s hard to imagine how in the world an app would manage to do special events focused on, well, sleeping! Fortunately our very first event is here and the details on how it’ll all function seem as straight forward as ever. This was originally toted as a full moon event that would be available on this month’s full moon on August 31 and fortunately we know that this will be the case but will also run on both August 30 and September 1 as well. This event focuses on the full moon powering up our sleeping Snorlax companion even more than usual and will offer not only extra power for them but also additional sleep points and experience as well! There are some very important details to keep in mind as to how this event will be run, especially for those who have particular ways they play Pokemon Sleep.

First and foremost the timing of the event. The Full Moon event begins on August 30 at 4AM local time for the first day. With it, along with September 1, offering the same bonuses. If players sleep starting after 4AM and before 3:59AM they’ll receive an additional 1.5x multiplier to drowsy power, 2x multiplier to experience earned and 500 sleep points on both these days. On August 31, however, it’s every so slightly different. This day offers 2x multiplier to drowsy power, 3x multiplier to experience earned and an extra 1000 sleep points just for resting between the desired hours! Anyone currently playing knows this is a huge bonus, and those who haven’t started playing yet might want to just hop on and start their sleeping journey in order to earn themselves quite the extra starting bonus.

There are a few extra notes to keep in mind when partaking in the good sleep event. Selecting “review later” during the event will not allow the event bonuses to be tracked. Selecting “review later” after the event has ended will still allow them to be tracked on the final day. These extra bonuses will also only apply once per day, and won’t count for anyone who tracks a second sleep period in one day. These bonuses will apply regardless of where an individual is currently researching, so choose wisely come Monday to get the most out of it for that week!

For those curious about how future events will be handled we now know that this good sleep event will be held once a month, likely occurring towards the end of every subsequent month if we had to guess.

Anyone wanting to learn even more about Pokemon Sleep can check out our rundown on the app here and learn even more information about this upcoming event on the official site.