Portal: Companion Collection Descends onto Switch Today

Back in February, Valve revealed that both Portal and Portal 2 would be coming to Nintendo Switch later this year as a bundled title called Portal: Companion Collection.

Little else has been shared about the bundle since then, but Portal: Companion Collection resurfaced during today’s Nintendo Direct Mini as a shadow drop as the $20 game has been made available for purchase today. Featuring an optimized presentation that “targets 60 FPS” and support for both local and online multiplayer in Portal 2’s co-op campaign, fans of the first-person puzzle genre who have yet to experience these two acclaimed titles should certainly consider checking out this collection.

Be sure to check out the launch trailer for Portal: Companion Collection below, while Portal and Portal 2 are also available separately on PC, PS3 and Xbox 360.