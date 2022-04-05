Portia Sequel My Time at Sandrock Dusts Off Release Date Trailer

Portia was a lovely town, set in rolling green hills covered in trees and farms. It was a perfectly idyllic spot to start a new life in, with the land practically giving away anything a settler could ask for. Sandrock, on the other hand, is located in a less forgiving climate, but the residents of the golden desert town are just as welcoming as the residents of its sister city-state. My Time at Sandrock is the sequel to My Time at Portia and, just as in the first game, you get to be a builder to help restore a slightly run-down settlement. As a new resident and worker you need to find a decent work/life balance, scavenging materials to build new items while also getting to know the townsfolk and maybe even marrying one. It’s all very Harvest Moon/Stardew Valley but with machinery instead of farming and set in a world that’s recovering from its dark past. That was plenty to give My Time at Portia its own identity and now the sequel is a short way off with a pending Early Access release.

My Time at Sandrock ran a successful Kickstarter back at the end of 2020, following in the steps of Portia, and the backers have been putting the game through its paces since last October. The backer release was to get as many eyes on the game as possible and since then there have been multiple updates as the beta gets polished into something ready for the general public. Not a full release, seeing as the plan is to introduce major content updates like a good chunk of the story and multiplayer over the minimum time of one year in Early Access, but certainly plenty to get started with. The climate is a bit harsher but the locals are friendly and engaging work is plentiful, so it’s just about time to settle into a new town when My Time at Sandrock releases on May 26.