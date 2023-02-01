PowerWash Simulator Starts Scrubbing on PlayStation, Switch Today

PlayStation and Switch-based fans of exterior façade cleaning can at last join their PC and Xbox fellows in PowerWash Simulator today. More than that, they can go to work for the tomb raider herself thanks to the simultaneous release of the free Tomb Raider special pack today.

Much like Lawn Mower Simulator, PowerWash Simulator is exactly what it sounds like: a game based entirely on cleaning absolutely filthy things with a power washer. From houses, to skateparks, to other dirty oddities, players can enjoy cleaning up just about anything. Also, it seems that they’ll eventually have the chance to take their skills into the world of Final Fantasy VII. Square Enix and developer Futurlab announced the collaboration today, but there are no details yet confirmed. Who knows, maybe eager washer will get the chance to clean up a Mako reactor?

PowerWash Simulator is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Switch.