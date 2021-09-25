Pre-Orders Details Released for Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 is currently slated to release on March 4 with the focus of the game going back to its roots. Players can expect to race on famous courses and earn credits to upgrade cars and customize paint jobs. Polyphony Digital has announced that three different versions of the game will be available, each with its own pre-order bonuses. The game is available for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 as any of the disc purchases will provide the digital version on the other platform. It will cost $10 to upgrade the PS4 version to PS5.

The Launch and Standard Edition will retail for $69.99 for PS5 and $59.99 for PS4. If you pre-order these, you are granted access to three cars: MAZDA RX-VISION GT3, Porsche 917 Living Legend and Toyota Supra GT500 ’97 (Castrol Supra). You will also be granted 100,000 credits. The 25th Anniversary Edition will retail for $89.99 and come with these above along with a Toyota Yaris, One Million Credits or One Million Five Hundred Credits if digital purchased, PlayStation Avatars, The Gran Turismo Soundtrack and a Steel Book.