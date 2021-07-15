Pre-Orders for X-Men Arcade 4-Player Arcade1Up go Live

Arcade1Up has officially announced that pre-orders are live at Arcade1Up.com, Gamestop and Best Buy for Konami’s X-Men Arcade. This will be the 4-player version as the original version of the arcade could host up to six and as little as two. With Arcade1Up trending its cabinets towards 4-player support starting with NBA Jam and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the opportunity for including X-Men was only a matter of time. The game released in 1992 and a huge success that was based off of a pilot cartoon four years prior. Players have the choice of choosing Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, Colossus, Nightcrawler and Dazzler.

The cabinet will include a plethora of extras such as the 4 inch riser which brings it to an adult height, lit marquee, light up deck protector and also wi-fi to play with other people. There will be two other games included with the unit. Captain America and the Avengers along with The Avengers in Galactic Storm will be playable. The X-Men Arcade 4-Player cabinet has an estimated ship date for Mid-October.