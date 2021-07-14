Pre-Orders Now Available for Latest Razer Laptops Powered by Intel 11th Gen Processors

Back at CES, Razer announced that it would be combining the latest Intel 11th generation chipset with NVIDIA RTX 3000 graphics cards for its Blade series. Today, both the Blade 17 and Blade 15 Base Model are available for pre-orders with the Blade 15 Base Model being a Razer Store exclusive. The Blade 17 will include the fastest Intel processor to ever grace a Blade laptop with the i9-11900H and it can be paired with a graphics card up to the RTX 3080. This processor offers eight cores and 16 threads to make it the post powerful Blade to date and further blur the line of desktop and laptop performance.

The max turbo frequency on the i9-11900H clocks in at 4.9GHz. Screen options range up to a 4K UHD touchscreen option as this will be one of the world’s most powerful 17 inch laptops. To further the aesthetics of the Razer Blade, the company has added a new anti-fingerprint resistive coating to the laptop to reduce smudges on the exterior chassis which has been a problem in the past. Faster storage and memory coupled with dual-sided Thunderbolt 4 compatibility will make accessing content extremely quick.

Purchasers of the Blade 17 can also expect a new 1080p webcam that will also double the amount of microphones to four. This will allow for great web conferencing options. An improved vapor chamber for cooling and improved palm rejection on the touchpad will offer a better experience for users. To top it off, the laptop will include per-key Razer RGB Chroma and THX Spatial Audio to give gamers the true gaming experience out of the box.

The Blade 15 Base Model will offer a GPU up to a RTX 3070 and will partner it with an 11th Gen Intel i7-11800H. It also supports two PCIe 4.0 SSD slots for storage expansion. The Razer Blade 17 starts at $2,399.99 and the Blade 15 Base Model starts at $1,799.99.