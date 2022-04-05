Prepare for Liftoff with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’s Launch Trailer

Back in February, Traveller’s Tales revealed that their oft-delayed next title had finally finished development and gone gold, meaning that patient fans wouldn’t have to wait much longer for the latest LEGO adaptation of a galaxy far, far away.

Now, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has released on all platforms, and the launch trailer below has emerged to prepare players for the galactic adventures that await them. Featuring over 300 characters, more than 100 vehicles and 23 planets across the Star Wars universe, The Skywalker Saga is easily the biggest LEGO game to date, with our own review calling it a “triumphant reinvention” of the long-running series.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.