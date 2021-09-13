Prepare for Pokémon Halloween with New Merchandise Releases

It’s that time of year again when the ghosts and ghouls come out to play. With Halloween just a month away, the Pokémon Company has revealed the line-up of themed merch fans and collectors need to grab!

Starting now, you will be able to find wide assortment of Pokémon products on the Pokémon Center shop. Decorate shelves and desks with the new Haunted Pokémon Village figurines. Cover walls using Ghost-type posters and art. Cuddle a dressed up Pikachu or Piplup ready for the spooky season. Show off keychains, accessories, clothing and more of your favorites.

Some items may already be sold out so you better start shopping now. Check out the official press release for more details and take a look at the small selection below.