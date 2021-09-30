Prepare for the End in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Warzone Season Six

Treyarch and Raven Software today dropped full details for the final season of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s lifecycle is nearing its end with the upcoming release of Call of Duty: Vanguard. As such, it seems appropriate that Season Six, its final season, intends on sending the game out with a bang. Both Warzone and Zombies are getting bursts of new content to explore. Multiplayer might not get as much this time around, but it will come with one of the franchise’s most inventive maps yet.

Heading over to Warzone, Adler’s explosions have opened up a fissure across Stadium and Downtown to forever change the map. Stadium has been split down the middle, and several buildings in Downtown have fallen over, changing the way players interact with both areas. Meanwhile, several World War II bunkers have been discovered beneath the surface and they’ll include hints towards what will come following Vanguard’s launch. Fans of the original Gulag from Modern Warfare will be happy to know that it is returning for the season. Finally, the fan-favorite The Haunting event returns October 19 to celebrate Halloween.

Moving onto Zombies, the Black Ops Cold War Zombies story comes to an end in Forsaken, which takes players deep into a test site in the USSR. Expect to find a new Perk, Wonder Weapon, two additional Support Weapons, and more to help you fight off the undead.

On the multiplayer front, two new 6v6 maps arrive at launch. Deprogram takes players into the disjointed and stitched-together memories of Adler. Complete with Red Doors that help you traverse the map, this is one of the franchise’s more unique maps. Then there’s Amerika, which is a Soviet recreation of an American main street. There’ll also be a new Gunfight map called Gluboko.

In terms of new weapons, the .410 Ironhide shotgun can be earned at Tier 15 of the Battle Pass, and the Grav assault rifle at Tier 31. Players can also complete a challenge to unlock a double-bladed axe, or purchase a Weapon Blueprint. Later in the season, players will have the chance to unlock the LAPA SMG and Hammer and Sickle melee weapon.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Season Six kicks-off on October 7.