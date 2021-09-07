Prepare for Upcoming Beta Weekends with Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Multiplayer Trailer

Last month, Sledgehammer Games revealed the first look at the singleplayer portion of the newest entry in the massively popular FPS series, with a reveal trailer followed by a lengthier chunk of gameplay featuring the World War II-set campaign.

Now, the developer is ready to shift its focus to the beloved multiplayer modes, with a new gameplay trailer below that shows off Call of Duty: Vanguard’s online skirmishes. While you can read our lengthy hands-on preview for more specific info and impressions for the full multiplayer offerings, which includes twenty maps at launch and two brand-new modes, excited fans won’t have to wait much longer to get their own hands on Vanguard via the upcoming beta weekends. From September 10-13, PS5 and PS4 owners who pre-order the game will have access to the closed beta. Meanwhile, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC players who pre-order as well as all PlayStation players can partake in the beta on September 16 and 17, until the beta goes fully open to all from September 18-20. The beta will feature three maps and five modes including the aforementioned two new ones, Champion Hill and Patrol.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to launch on all of the above platforms on November 5.