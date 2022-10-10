Prepare to Blast off with Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope’s Launch Trailer

Next week, Ubisoft will be releasing the long-awaited sequel to the surprise hit strategy crossover Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, which launched on Switch in 2017.

Over five years later, the spacebound follow-up is nearly ready to take Mario, the Mushroom Kingdom crew and the Rabbids onto all-new planets to face both familiar and strange threats that threaten the galaxy at large. After sharing a story trailer earlier this month, the French developer has now prepared a cinematic launch trailer that can be seen below ahead of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope’s release on Switch on October 20. For more on the game, be sure to check out our hands-on preview from last month.