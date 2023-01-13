Prepare to go Worldwide with Hitman’s Freelancer Cinematic Launch Trailer

Earlier this month, IO Interactive announced that the modern Hitman trilogy would no longer be sold separately, instead bringing every map into Hitman World of Assassination as the series prepares for its long-awaited Freelancer mode.

The Freelancer mode, which will introduce roguelike elements as part of a free update, is still a couple of weeks away, but the Danish developer is ready to share the cinematic launch trailer, which can be seen below. As international crime syndicates beef up their operations, Agent 47 must travel the globe to take out his latest targets when the Freelancer update arrives on January 26 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.