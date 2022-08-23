Prime Matter Reveals Sci-Fi Action-Adventure Game Scars Above

Typically, nothing good ever comes from giant interstellar monoliths. Or at the very least, nothing is ever straightforward with them. For example, take the colossal alien structure dubbed The Metahedron in Scars Above, the new sci-fi action-adventure game from Prime Matter and Serbian developers Mad Head Games that was debuted during Gamescom Opening Night Live today. You send up a bunch of scientists and engineers known as the Sentient Contact Assessment and Response team (or SCAR, hence the title) to investigate it, and the next thing you know, boom, The Metahedron takes them to a mysterious extrasolar planet. Why, exactly? Who knows, but you can check a chunk of this prologue and some gameplay in the reveal trailer below.

The game sees you playing as Dr. Kate Ward, a member of SCAR who awakens on this planet and sets out to find the rest of their team, and figure out what’s going on. But with a planet full of hostile creatures between them, our scientist heroine will now need to get used to a variety of weapons, devices, elemental attacks and more, craft devices and gadgets in order to survive, and use their scientific know-how to analyze the environment in order to gain knowledge needed to unlock new abilities, and maybe even learn more about the ruins of the ancient civilization that suddenly disappeared. There’s always one of those, right? Scars Above is current set for an Early 2023 release, when it will come out for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms.