Princess Maker Refine Receives Updates Years After Release

A few years ago, the Princess Maker games began making their official debut on Steam in English. It was great to see these classics finally available officially to a wider audience. Interestingly, a few years after the release of Princess Maker Refine it has now received a substantial patch.

Most notably, there is a revised localization in both English and Chinese. Those who played before were able to understand the game, but it certainly had some odd phrases. This is a welcome upgrade. Also added was an opening cinematic from Yonago GAINAX designer Takami Akai.

Those who already own the game will see the update applied automatically via Steam. Anyone who picks up the game now will simply have that version upon launch. Princess Maker Refine is available on Steam for $9.99.