Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2 is Bringing Back Two More Forgotten RPGs

Just as the name implies, Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2 is another collection of older games from the NIS library. Its predecessor brought back games like Soul Nomad and Phantom Brave, and this one is giving fans anew chance to play Makai ZHP: Unlosing Ranger vs. Darkdeath Evilman and Kingdom: Reclaimed and Rebound.

The former seems to mostly just be a new port with some minor updates, but the latter actually has some new content for fans to enjoy. This includes new playable characters and “Petta Mode,” which offers a new side story focused on its namesake character. A special edition is already available for preorder, but it looks like this combo won’t be out unil sometime in 2022. For now, check out our review of Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1 to see if NIS does a decent job with these collections.