Paradox Interactive and Double Eleven revealed today that the sixth expansion for Prison Architect is available today. Prison Architect: Perfect Storm introduces calamities to the prion, reducing inmate happiness and increasing unrest among the population. The player’s job is to create an environment that is safe and comfortable for their inmates, where the warrant can be better prepared to handle these calamities by requesting grants, training staff and fortifying the compound. Calamities are meant to be fun challenges for the player to overcome and solve creatively. Some of the key features of Prison Architect: Perfect Storm are listed below.

Riot Before the Storm – “Calamities,” like Deep Freezes, Heatwaves, Rat Infestations, and Lightning Storms can cause structural damage, lower prison ratings, and wreak havoc in the compound.

Come Cell or High Water – Pest Control, Plumbers, Repairmen, and Road Maintenance Emergency Services are available for immediate relief from calamities. Electrician, Cold Control, Fire Safety, First Aid Training, and Pest Removal Training allow staff to mitigate damage and keep things running smoothly.

Granted Refuge – Grants for Disaster Relief, Heatwaves, Emergency Protocol, Subsidence, Advanced Staff Training and Utility Retrofit Grant fund much-needed preparations to help ride out Calamities.

Raining Rats and Dogs – Check current and forecasted weather conditions, and use weather prediction objects, to stay apprised of any impending disasters.

In addition to the Perfect Storm expansion is a free content update for all players called The Tower. This update brings a variety of improvements to Prison Architect including, more foliage, floor types, search dogs, and much more. The Tower also introduces a Non Lethal Sniper Policy, allowing snipers to fire rubber bullets that knock inmates unconscious, but do not kill. Prison Architect: Perfect Storm is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One for a suggested retail price of $9.99 USD/ £7.19 GBP/ €9.99 EUR.