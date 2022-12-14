Process of Elimination Begins the Investigation on PS4, Switch on April 11

There’s a killer on the loose in Process of Elimination, and it’s up to players and fourteen other detectives to find them before it’s too late. The problem for players and their character, Wato Hojo, is that this heinous murderer could in fact be hiding among them.

The game will be afoot on PS4 and Switch as of April 11, but those eager to ensure that they’ll get the most out of the experience can preorder Process of Elimination’s limited edition starting today. Those that do so will get an art book, collector’s box, soundtrack CD and keychain along with the game. There’s also a retweet contest running until December 21, the winners of which will receive deluxe editions for both themselves and a friend.