Process of Elimination Demo Invites Players to Begin Their Investigation Today

Starting today NIS America is inviting fans to try their hand at Process of Elimination, the publisher’s new murder mystery experience due out on April 11. By taking on the demo, detectives will get the chance to play through the game’s first case, get a feel for its systems and hopefully be able to go into the full game with at least one case solved. Check out the demo trailer below for an overview on how everything works.

Process of Elimination takes place at Detective Alliance headquarters on the island of Morgue. Its member initially gathered to discuss incidents caused by the Quartering Duke, but said duke attacks the island and strands the detectives there. There’s something more going on though, and players will have to manage their detectives effectively in order to get to the bottom of it.

Process of Elimination launches on April 11 for PlayStation 4 and Switch.