Project Timi: Sasha’s Curse Releases for Steam, Switch in 2023

Ephemeral Cube’s “GDC Best in Play” award-winning puzzle-action title, Project Timi: Sasha’s Curse, now has something of a release window; it’ll be casting its spell on the PC and Switch sometime in 2023. Those curious about the title needn’t wait until the full release to give it a try though, as there’s actually a demo available right now on its Steam page. Before heading over there though, take a moment to check out the announcement trailer.

As shown in the trailer, stages in Project Timi: Sasha’s Curse makes use of a variety different play mechanics. In order to progress and save Lucity Town’s children, players will have to do everything from rhythmically fighting nightmare creatures, to solving puzzles, to sniffing out secrets within the children’s nightmares. It seems that there are also plenty of collectibles to be gathered too. These features along with the game’s colorful art style might just make it one to watch for next year.