PS5 Console Sales Surpass Seventeen Million Through 2021

2021 marked the first full calendar year for Sony and Microsoft’s latest hardware iterations, as both console manufacturers have struggled to keep up with demand due to supply shortages.

Recently, Sony announced that during its latest fiscal quarter, which ran from October 1 to December 31, 2021, the PlayStation 5 has sold an additional 3.9 million consoles, bumping the grand total to 17.3 million. While this number likely puts Sony ahead of Microsoft in regards to total console sales this generation, the PS5 has also begun to lag behind the sales numbers of the PS4 during a similar timeframe, which had managed to sell 20.2 million consoles by the end of 2014 after its launch in November 2013.

Stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for more on the latest PS5 news.