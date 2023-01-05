PS5 Console Sales Top Thirty Million After ‘Biggest Month Ever’

Last night, Sony hosted their annual CES press conference, with a major focus on PSVR2 ahead of the accessory’s launch next month.

During the show, president of Sony Interactive Entertainment Jim Ryan announced that the PlayStation 5 has sold through over thirty million consoles since its launch just over two years ago. This was due in part to the holiday season, as Ryan claimed that December was the “biggest month ever for PS5 console sales”. Ryan also added that those without a PS5 “should have a much easier time finding one” moving forward, after chip shortages and resellers made acquiring the new platform tougher than usual for the past couple of years.

Stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for more on the latest from Sony and PS5.