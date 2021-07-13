PS5, PC title Ghostwire: Tokyo Delayed to 2022

Developer Tango Gameworks today confirmed that Ghostwire: Tokyo has been delayed to 2022.

The timed-console exclusive title was originally set to launch on PS5 and PC this October. However, to protect the health of the developers, the game has now been delayed into 2022 to give them more time. Though not stated, the likely culprit is the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has cause numerous production issues across the industry. It especially doesn’t help that Tokyo, Japan, where Tango Gameworks is based, recently declared a state of emergency.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is an action adventure game with horror elements. It’s the latest title from the legendary Shinji Mikami, and the third title from his development studio, Tango Gameworks. Both it and Deathloop are part of a partnership deal parent company ZeniMax Media struck with PlayStation before they were acquired by Microsoft. Due to contractual obligations, Microsoft is honoring the deals. While both games will serve as PS5 console exclusives at launch, Xbox Series X|S versions of both titles are expected once the exclusivity window ends.

Ghostwire: Tokyo launches sometime in 2022 on PS5 and PC.