PS5, Xbox Series X/S Versions of Grand Theft Auto V Delayed to March 2022

Back in June of last year, Rockstar Games announced that their best-selling modern open world game would be making its way to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2021 with an enhanced presentation and performance.

Almost a year later, the studio narrowed down the release date of Grand Theft Auto V’s latest re-release to November 11, but now the game has been confirmed to miss its original targeted release year. As part of yesterday’s PlayStation Showcase, fans got a fresh look at gameplay of the current gen version of GTAV, and the trailer below concludes with the game’s new release window of March 2022.

