PSVR Games Won’t Be Compatible with PSVR2

While it may have remained a relatively niche product in the grand scheme of things, Sony’s first foray into virtual reality via the PSVR headset, proved their system could house an interesting title or two. With the likes of Beat Saber, Pistol Whip, Moss, this year’s equally-delightful sequel, as well as the in-house developed Blood & Truth all providing original worthwhile ideas, while non-VR titles such as Resident Evil 7, SUPERHOT and even Tetris Effect adding VR components that felt anything but gimmicky. But for those interested in Sony’s new, upcoming successor via PSVR2 — especially those that may have hoped to carry over their library — today came with a bit of unfortunate news.

Sony today confirming that PSVR titles will not be compatible with PSVR2. The information comes courtesy of the latest episode of the Official PlayStation Podcast. According to Sony’s Senior Vice President of Platform Experience, Hideaki Nishino (which you can hear around the 29:15 mark of the podcast) when asked if PSVR games could be played, while Nishino attempts to steer the conversation towards what benefits PSVR2 will potentially bring broadly speaking, he confirmed that the new platform “requires a whole different approach than the original PSVR”. So while there are no specifics into why PSVR games can’t run, today marks yet another bit of disappointing news to come out the Sony camp.