Psychonauts 2 Collection Arrives on iam8bit

Psychonauts fans, get ready to spend some cash. This week iam8bit revealed a collection of goodies to celebrate Psychonauts 2. Take a look at all items available below:

If you’re looking for a collector’s edition on last-gen hardware then you’re covered. It includes both Psychonauts video games, sticker pack, art cards, reversible cover, blacklight poster, and copy of the game. The 6xLP has six vinyl housed in a premium box. A Slip Mat is also included. Or opt for the 2xLP version if you don’t need the fancier edition. The artbook is a 250 page hardcover book.

All these items are currently available for pre-order from iam8bit. Their release period changes, but overall it’s between Q4 2022 and Q3 2023.