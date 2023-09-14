PUBG MOBILE’s Thrilling Collaboration with Dodge Unleashed

In an exciting development for gaming and automotive enthusiasts alike, PUBG MOBILE has just announced its second partnership with the legendary American muscle car brand, Dodge. This partnership promises to redefine the gaming experience by introducing three iconic Dodge models into the PUBG MOBILE universe, giving players worldwide the chance to get behind the wheel of some of the most powerful and exhilarating vehicles ever created. Read on to discover the thrilling details of this collaboration.

Dodge’s High-Performance Invasion

PUBG MOBILE, renowned as one of the world’s most popular mobile games, has once again pushed the boundaries of gaming integration by partnering with Dodge. This iconic American muscle car brand has a storied history of producing vehicles that epitomize power, performance, and style. Following the success of their initial collaboration limited to North and South America in 2022, PUBG MOBILE and Dodge have expanded their partnership to a global scale, offering players worldwide the opportunity to experience the thrill of three game-changing Dodge vehicles.

Three Game-Changing Vehicles

Starting immediately and running until November 6th, players will have access to three remarkable Dodge models, each with unique in-game attributes and exclusive color schemes:

Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat: This beast of a car will be available in vivid Blaze and Lime colorways. The Challenger SRT Hellcat perfectly embodies the spirit of Dodge with its throwback-yet-modern style. Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat: A four-door muscle car, the Charger SRT Hellcat boasts a top speed of 203 mph. Players can experience this speed demon in Tuscan Torque and Fuchsia colors. Dodge Hornet GLH: As Dodge’s first electric model, the Hornet GLH offers a fresh take on high-performance vehicles. Players can choose from Redline, Sunburst, and Scarlet Sting colorways for this electric compact utility model.

A Fusion of Gaming and Automotive Innovation

Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG MOBILE Publishing at Tencent Games, expressed the excitement of the PUBG MOBILE team about the partnership, stating, “We’re fusing the heart-pounding rush of iconic, high-performance muscle cars with the strategic intensity of PUBG MOBILE. We hope that players love what this collaboration has to offer!”

Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer – Stellantis, also chimed in, highlighting Dodge’s commitment to performance and innovation. He noted that this collaboration is a testament to their philosophy of pushing the limits of what’s possible in the world of gaming.

How to Get in on the Action

The PUBG MOBILE x Dodge collaboration update is available starting tomorrow until Monday, November 6th. To experience the excitement and power of Dodge’s legendary vehicles in the battlegrounds, simply download the game for free from the App Store or Google Play Store.

The partnership between PUBG MOBILE and Dodge is a groundbreaking fusion of gaming and automotive innovation, offering players worldwide the opportunity to get behind the wheel of iconic American muscle cars. Whether you’re a seasoned PUBG MOBILE player or a muscle car enthusiast, this collaboration promises an exhilarating experience like no other. Don’t miss your chance to hit the virtual road in style with Dodge’s Challenger SRT Hellcat, Charger SRT Hellcat, and Hornet GLH. Get ready to redefine the battlegrounds with power, speed, and style!