Publisher Deadalic Entertainment to Launch Four New Games Next Week

The fiscal year’s Q1 ends up being one of the more traditionally quiet times of the year, with developers revving up to release their titles during in the upcoming Summer months. But Daedalic Entertainment is here to shake things up with some new surprises in the coming week. Next Monday, March 13, Daedalic will launch four new titles from their publishing lineup.

Featuring titles that bring strong narrative, to co-op fun and strategic gameplay, Daedalic hopes to bring variety to these quieter times. First up on the menu is Life of Delta: a narrative point-and-click adventure that is filled with challenging puzzles and compelling characters. Players will play as a small service robot in a post-apocalyptic Japan looking for his friend. Hand-drawn environments and atmospheric music will set the tone for this sci-fi experience. Life of Delta will be available for both PC and Nintendo Switch.

From the future to the past, Rough Justice ’84 is an eclectic mix of strategy, neon-noir crime and board game mechanics that takes place in the 1980s. Players will manage an up-and-coming security agency full of unique agents. The game offers a wide variety of cases and challenges from protection details to repossession. But, as players clean up the streets of Seneca City, they’ll slowly realize that something more sinister is afoot. Rough Justice ’84 will release for PC.

Time to put on a witch’s outfit as Potion Tycoon invites players to build the most successful potion store in town. Start from scratch with a few recipes and machines, and grow your business by expanding the repertoire of ingredients. Polish up the show floor, work with brand ambassadors, get production lines going and enjoy the results of hard labor. Potion Tycoon will launch on PC Steam Early Access next week.

While Potion Tycoon enters Early Access, Barotrauma will finally receive its full 1.0 update after more than three years in Early Access. The complex, horrific and yet hilarious sci-fi multiplayer submarine sim has been expanded and improved with the help of its dedicated community. It will continue to update after the 1.0 launch with additional features. Barotrauma is currently available for PC Early Access on Steam. In celebration of its full update, Daedalic Entertainment has released a “Making of” video outlining the game’s development process. Take a deep dive with the developers below: