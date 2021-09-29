Pumpkin Jack Haunts New-Gen Haunts PS5, XSX Just in Time for Halloween

Pumpkin Jack is taking his spooky quest to the now current-generation consoles on October 27. While this is basically the same 3D platforming throwback that Thunderful and Headup delivered to the previous generation last year, this new version is meant to spice up the experience somewhat with new features meant to take full advantage of the new hardware.

As it stands, Pumpkin Jack is a fun, albeit imperfect platforming experience, and this is more or less what those picking up the Pumpkin Jack – New-Gen Edition will be getting. There are upsides to this version though, it’s new Performance and Quality modes being of particular interest. The former aims for up to 4K resolution at 60fps, while the latter goes for the same resolution at 30fps with other enhancements such as Ray-Tracing. There’s also a cross-buy option at play, meaning that fans who bought Pumpkin Jack for the previous generation can get this new version for free.

Again, Pumpkin Jack – New-Gen Edition will be launching on October 27 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.