Punch Club 2: Fast Forward Unveiled by tinyBuild

So this weekend in the category of “Sequels We Didn’t Expect All of a Sudden,” we learned of the announcement of a follow-up to tinyBuild and developer Lazy Bear Games’ fighting management simulator, Punch Club. Considering that the original game came out over seven years ago, it comes as a bit of a shock to suddenly see a sequel to it, especially as it was actually first announced in November of 2016 but then was seemingly never heard from again. However, given that the first game was pretty well-received, we’ll definitely be happy with this new entry, titled Punch Club 2: Fast Forward.

As hinted at by its name and as shown by the trailer below, Punch Club 2 takes place twenty years after the original game in an ’80s-inspired cyberpunk future. The times have changed, but the road to becoming a champion fighter is still mostly the same, as you manage every aspect of your fighter’s life from jobs, training, and finances while participating in a story with several unique NPCs where your choices can affect the outcomes. Punch Club 2: Fast Forward is due out later this year for all major platforms, and should hopefully please fans of the original and newcomers alike.