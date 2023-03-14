Pupperazzi Plays Fetch on Switch This April

It was just a little over a year ago when the adorable photo-taking game Pupperazzi arrived on PC and Xbox. Now it’s finally preparing to launch on the Switch.

For those who missed out, Pupperazzi’s name describes it quite well. It’s a game where the player is a camera plopped into a world of dogs. They must take ample photos of the pups, post them on social media and simply enjoy the vibes of this dog world.

Switch owners will be able to buy the game for $19.99 – but during launch week it’ll have a 10% discount. Pupperazzi launches on Switch on April 6.