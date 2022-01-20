Pupperazzi Pounces onto PC and Xbox Today

Those looking to get their 2022 off to an adorable start need to look no further than Pupperazzi. This game tasks players with exploring a world chock full of dogs to take photos of them.

It’s a simple concept which will be familiar to anyone who has ever played Pokemon Snap before. Take photos to complete tasks, gain more followers, and unlock additional lenses and film. Then just sit back and enjoy the playful digital dogs all over the place.

Pupperazzi is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, Epic Game Store and Windows 10. It’s $20 with a 10% launch week discount – or you can nab it as part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.