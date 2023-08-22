Quintessentially-British Platformer Thank Goodness You’re Here Unveiled

Well we’re always on the look-out for an announcement or two that makes us sit up straight and immediately go “……what?!” And while Gamescom’s Opening Night Live presentation was a little light on brand new reveals this year, it didn’t stop developer Coal Supper from unveiling what might’ve been the oddest but subsequently most eye-catching and interesting reveals of today’s showing. Coming in the form of the self-described “comedy slapformer” Thank Goodness You’re Here.

Set in the fictional Northern English town of Barnsworth, the game finds you taking odd jobs and exploring the seemingly-cosey but ultimately oddball town, complete with its own array of equally-eccentric locals. As far as actual plot is concerned, your guess is as good as ours; the game’s reveal trailer itself frantically skipping from seemingly random TV ads to scenarios out in the town itself, to brief moments of 2D platforming. But needless to say, Coal Supper’s clear knack for slapstick humor has us intrigued, albeit still confused as to what exactly is going on here. Thank Goodness You’re Here releases across PS5, Switch & PC next year.