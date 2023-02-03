R-Type Final 3 Evolved Begins PS5 Launch Sequence on April 25

Nippon Ichi’s celebrated side-scrolling shooter series, R-Type, will be back again on April 25 for PS5. This new entry, R-Type Final 3 Evolved, is primarily an updated version of R-Type Final 2, but it will be including both brand new stages and new features. So while it’s not quite a sequel, it does perhaps deserve the “3” in the title after all.

New features coming in R-Type Final 3 Evolved include a new VR launch cutscene at the start of each stage, new aircraft with which to challenge those stages, online multiplayer support for Competition Mode, and an online social space known as “R Park.” It seems NIS has even more content and features planned for post-launch, so fans should make sure to keep checking in on it.

Again, R-Type Final 3 Evolved is coming to PS5 on April 25.