Railway Empire 2 Rolls Into The Station on May 25

Gaming Minds Studios today announced that Railway Empire 2, the sequel to its original railway management simulator, will be arriving on May 25 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox. Xbox-based players will even get to experience it through Game Pass right away should they want to. The game is coming to Switch too, but not until a bit later in the year.

There should be plenty to do in Railway Empire 2 for those who enjoy watching their trains go. Players will have a selection of sixty train engines to choose from and many regional maps from Europe and North America upon which to run them. Improved track construction and real-time terraforming are also offered within a five-chapter campaign, fourteen scenarios, free play and construction modes. Players can also take it all on cooperatively with up to four players in multiplayer mode.

Have a look at some of this in action in the track construction trailer below: