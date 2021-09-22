Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan Opens the ‘World of Imagination’ on October 5

ManaVoid Entertainment’s animated adventure title, Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan, will be releasing across the board on October 5. Those that pick it up will find themselves placed in a not-so-colorful “World of Imagination” and tasked with returning that color before it’s too late. How one goes about doing this isn’t exactly clear yet, but it seems Billy might just be taking a page out of the Psychonauts 2 handbook in order to get the job done. Check out a few of the places (and problems) he’ll be dealing with in the launch trailer below.

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan is described as a “coming-of-age” story by its makers, and it seems its tale focuses a lot on overcoming one’s personal demons. As for gameplay though, players can expect a variety of color-based puzzles to solve and extra secrets to discover, and it’s all wrapped up in a vibrant 3D world with expressive 2D cartoon characters. Is it enough to compete with similar releases like Paper Mario: The Origami King? Well, that’s up to the player, isn’t it?

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan launches on October 5 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. A Switch version will shortly follow as well.