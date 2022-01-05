Rainbow Six Extraction Coming Day One to PC, Xbox Game Pass

Ubisoft has announced that Rainbow Six Extraction will be joining Rainbow Six Siege on both PC and Xbox Game Pass, but as a day one addition to the service. This will be the first time the franchise has had a day one launch on a subscription service on consoles and will give many a reason to try the series out for the first time with a revamped approach to the series. Extraction is a more sci-fi-influenced version of Siege and should serve to give folks wanting a more fantastical setting something to enjoy while still retaining the depth of the normal game. Extraction launches on PS4, PS5, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles on January 20.