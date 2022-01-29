Rainworld Ready to Live Again with More Slugcats Mod Becoming Official

It’s been a long time since Rainworld made any noise. The game initially came out in 2017, got ported to PS4 and Switch, and then the 1.7 update that would have brought parity to the PC and console versions stalled out. It looked like Rainworld was basically dead aside from an industrious modding community, but as it turns out that’s nothing like true. The thing about legal maneuverings and business paperwork is that it’s not public-facing activity, so when a developer is working towards recovering the IP of its creation from the publisher nobody will be hearing much of anything. That’s all completed now and Rainworld is fully owned by developer Videocult, and that means after a very long period of invisible activity things that the game’s fans will appreciate can start happening again.

While technically the big news is Videocult getting Rainworld back, the really fun stuff is what that means to its future. First up, the PC version of Rainworld will finally get its 1.7 update, which includes a couple of new endings and some bug fixes. The bigger announcement, though, is that the massive More Slugcats mod (homepage here) is being brought in-house to be an official update to the game. What the More Slugcats now-not-a-mod-but-expansion adds is five playable characters, each with its own strength such as a slugcat that can breathe underwater or one that grows spears out of its body. It also adds ten new environments, over 1000 screens total (fun with math- mentally picture ten regions 10×10 apiece to get the general idea) and expands the original game with occasional new rooms and alternate routes through the existing ones.

At the moment all this information isn’t unofficial but it’s also not officially-official. It was announced on a developer Twitch stream ( IP announcement clip here, More Slugcats here) and the full details are still pending, but it’s great to know that Rainworld is going to reverse its fade into obscurity. The cute little slugcat deserved better than to be forgotten, and with the pending updates Rainworld will be springing back to life again.