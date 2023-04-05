Raji: An Ancient Epic Carves its Way to Netflix

Netflix is amping up the library of mobile games available to users with the latest addition of Raji: An Ancient Epic. The award-winning indie title has players experience the dramatic story of young siblings on an adventure to stop demonic hordes. Raji and Golu are sister and brother who have been separated by the attacking horde and now find themselves in the middle of a great war. Raji has taken it upon herself to find her brother and put an end to the reckless fighting. However, this can only happen if she manages to break down the might and stratagem devised by the great lord of demons, Mahabalasura.

Originally released for all major platforms, Raji comes to Netflix customers today for mobile devices.