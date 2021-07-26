Raji: An Ancient Epic Getting Enchanced Edition on Switch in Q4 2021

Raj: An Ancient Epic hit the Switch, other consoles, and PC last year to solid reviews – and recently just hit Xbox game pass as well. The original release had some rough edges in regards to platforming and some iffy control lag, but Nintendo has released a new trailer announcing an enhanced edition coming to Switch. Gameplay enhancements are promoted, which means that at least some of the original’s rough edges will be smoothed out – and it will be available as a free upgrade to anyone who owns the game. This means that if you picked the game up on a recent sale, then you’ll get the pest possible version of the game on Switch when the enhanced edition is released in Q4 2021.