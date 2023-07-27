Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Hits PC with Steam Deck Compatibility

Two years after hitting the PlayStation 5 to rave reviews, Ratchet and Clank are not only making their debut on PC, but doing so with their most-ambitious entry yet with Rift Apart hitting the PC via Steam. We have seen several PlayStation console-exclusives hit the platform over the past few years — with rave reviews coming out for both Spider-Man: Remastered and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and work being needed to get The Last of Us Part I into a good state.

Fortunately, Nixxes has done an outstanding job by all accounts so far with the game even launching in a Steam Deck-playable state. This means that it’s fully playable on the device with good enough video quality and clarity to play through, and should play smoother on the ROG Ally as that has a bit more core horsepower to work with. In terms of on-the-go play, the Deck’s controller should be more comfortable, but those wanting to play docked can still use a Dual Sense and get the same haptic feedback as on the PS5.

It’s surprising that it’s already Deck-verified and over time, maybe we’ll see prior entries in the series hit PC. The PS4 game was fantastic and would be a natural fit for the PC especially with portable gaming PCs being more popular. It’s surprising that we haven’t seen Sony port over the PS3 Ratchet and Clank HD Collection or the Future games to PS4 or especially now the PS5 since they would already be using a higher-res set of textures across the board and a new port would enable some fine-tuning.

Rift Apart is arguably the finest entry in the series yet, with the most in-depth story and most varied gameplay variety. With the game being playable on HDDs and not just using the PS5’s SSD, things still load quickly — the game just uses more RAM on the GPU to ensure that things can load up quickly when going from dimension to dimension. As a fan of the series dating back to the PS2, Rift Apart is my favorite personal entry in the franchise yet and looks to be well-worth a pickup on PC as well.